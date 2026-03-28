Single-family home in Ottawa goes for $240,000

The single-family residence located at 1967 Alinda Avenue in Ottawa was sold on March 9, for $240,000, or $165 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,453 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 3,920 square feet.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,835-square-foot single-family residence at 1989 Alinda Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $236,000, a price per square foot of $129.

· At 1912 Paul Street, in March 2025, a 1,366-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $140,000, a price per square foot of $102.

· In April 2025, a 1,296-square-foot single-family residence at 256 Linwood Avenue sold for $170,000, a price per square foot of $131.