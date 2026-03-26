Sale closed in Cary: $900,000 for a single-family home

A 3,282-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The home at 24881 North Black Walnut in Cary was sold on March 13 for $900,000, or $274 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space. The property occupies a lot of 1.1 acres.

Other homes in Cary that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In January 2025, a 3,219-square-foot single-family house at 24815 North Wildberry Bend sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $224.

· An 8,380-square-foot single-family home at 28863 North Harvest Glen Circle, sold in May 2025, for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $149. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 28809 North Harvest Glen Circle, in August 2025, a 3,918-square-foot single-family home was sold for $960,000, a price per square foot of $245.