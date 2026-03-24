Single-family home sells for $1.45 million in Glen Ellyn

A single-family residence located at 360 North Main Street in Glen Ellyn changed owners on March 4.

The 3,497-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $1.45 million, or $415 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers three parking spots. The property’s lot measures 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,302-square-foot single-family residence at 310 North Forest Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $835,000, a price per square foot of $363.

· In August 2025, a 2,040-square-foot single-family residence at 438 North Hill Avenue sold for $926,000, a price per square foot of $454. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 580 North Hillside Avenue, in January, a 2,082-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $504. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.