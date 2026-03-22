How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kendall County, March 9-15?

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $710,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.
During the past week, a total of 16 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $407,125. The average price per square foot was $199.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $710,000, four-bedroom house at 21 Canyon Court
A 3,866-square-foot single-family home at 21 Canyon Court in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $710,000, $184 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.
2. $687,000, single-family home at 5592 Jennifer Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5592 Jennifer Court in Yorkville. The price was $687,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 3,646 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.
3. $660,000, single-family home at 13306 Rosewood Lane
The single-family house at 13306 Rosewood Lane in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $660,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,501 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $147. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.
4. $598,000, five-bedroom house at 555 Litchfield Way
A 4,179-square-foot single-family house at 555 Litchfield Way in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $598,000, $143 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.
5. $525,000, single-family home at 469 Kelly Avenue
The sale of the single-family residence at 469 Kelly Avenue in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $525,000. The home was built in 2011 and has a living area of 2,254 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.
6. $479,000, single-family home at 931 South Carly Circle
The sale of the single-family home at 931 South Carly Circle in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $479,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,073 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.
7. $440,000, four-bedroom house at 310 Fairhaven Drive
A 2,377-square-foot single-family home at 310 Fairhaven Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $440,000, $185 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.
8. $335,000, single-family home at 22 Alex Court
The single-family house at 22 Alex Court in Oswego has new owners. The price was $335,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.
9. $325,000, single-family home at 47 Old Post Road
A 1,232-square-foot single-family residence at 47 Old Post Road in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000, $264 per square foot. The house was built in 1970. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.
10. $292,500, condominium at 3783 Bailey Road
A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 3783 Bailey Road in Yorkville. The price was $292,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.