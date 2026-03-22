How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kendall County, March 9-15?

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $710,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.

During the past week, a total of 16 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $407,125. The average price per square foot was $199.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $710,000, four-bedroom house at 21 Canyon Court

A 3,866-square-foot single-family home at 21 Canyon Court in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $710,000, $184 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $687,000, single-family home at 5592 Jennifer Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5592 Jennifer Court in Yorkville. The price was $687,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 3,646 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $660,000, single-family home at 13306 Rosewood Lane

The single-family house at 13306 Rosewood Lane in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $660,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,501 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $147. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $598,000, five-bedroom house at 555 Litchfield Way

A 4,179-square-foot single-family house at 555 Litchfield Way in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $598,000, $143 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $525,000, single-family home at 469 Kelly Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 469 Kelly Avenue in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $525,000. The home was built in 2011 and has a living area of 2,254 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $479,000, single-family home at 931 South Carly Circle

The sale of the single-family home at 931 South Carly Circle in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $479,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,073 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $440,000, four-bedroom house at 310 Fairhaven Drive

A 2,377-square-foot single-family home at 310 Fairhaven Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $440,000, $185 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $335,000, single-family home at 22 Alex Court

The single-family house at 22 Alex Court in Oswego has new owners. The price was $335,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $325,000, single-family home at 47 Old Post Road

A 1,232-square-foot single-family residence at 47 Old Post Road in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000, $264 per square foot. The house was built in 1970. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $292,500, condominium at 3783 Bailey Road

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 3783 Bailey Road in Yorkville. The price was $292,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.