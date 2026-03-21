Single-family home sells in Yorkville for $410,000

The single-family home located at 2026 Gleneagles Lane in Yorkville was sold on March 5, for $410,000, or $183 per square foot.

The home, built in 2021, has an interior space of 2,240 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been purchased nearby:

· In December 2025, a 2,500-square-foot single-family residence at 1782 Callander Trail sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,507-square-foot single-family house at 2036 Wren Road, sold in October 2025, for $428,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1320 Hawk Hollow Drive, in April 2025, a 1,376-square-foot single-family house was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.