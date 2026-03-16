North Aurora: Single-family home sells for $610,000

The single-family residence located at 459 Glover Drive in North Aurora was sold on March 4, for $610,000, or $192 per square foot.

The house has an interior space of 3,184 square feet. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,018 square feet.

Other homes in North Aurora that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In November 2025, a 3,135-square-foot single-family home at 427 Glover Drive sold for $568,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,087-square-foot single-family house at 631 Bennett Drive, sold in December 2025, for $620,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 416 Meade Boulevard, in November 2025, a 3,243-square-foot single-family house was sold for $443,000, a price per square foot of $137. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.