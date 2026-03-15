Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in La Salle County, reported in the week of March 2?

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $860,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 24 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $244,667, or $145 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $860,000, single-family home at 302 Leeward Way

A 1,445-square-foot single-family residence at 302 Leeward Way in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $860,000, $595 per square foot. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

2. $740,000, single-family home at 34 Conservation Court

A 5,241-square-foot single-family residence at 34 Conservation Court in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $740,000, $141 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

3. $491,000, single-family home at 3047 East 11th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3047 East 11th Road in Utica. The price was $491,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

4. $480,000, single-family home at 4324 East 2859th Road

The single-family residence at 4324 East 2859th Road in Sheridan has new owners. The price was $480,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,689 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $350,000, single-family home at 501 Erma Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 501 Erma Drive in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,794 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $306,000, single-family home at 325 West Grant Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 325 West Grant Street in Sheridan. The price was $306,000. The house was built in 1880 and the living area totals 1,862 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

7. $264,000, single-family home at 806 Bratton Avenue

The single-family residence at 806 Bratton Avenue in Marseilles has new owners. The price was $264,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,390 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

8. $256,000, single-family home at 326 Congress Street

A 2,830-square-foot single-family residence at 326 Congress Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $256,000, $90 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

9. $237,500, single-family home at 909 Congress Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 909 Congress Street in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $237,500. The home was built in 1931 and has a living area of 1,175 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

10. $209,000, single-family home at 760 Guthrie Street

A 1,134-square-foot single-family residence at 760 Guthrie Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $209,000, $184 per square foot. The house was built in 1925. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

Real EstateUnited RobotsLa Salle CountyIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesOttawaLa Salle