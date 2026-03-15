What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in La Salle County, reported in the week of March 2?

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $860,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 24 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $244,667, or $145 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $860,000, single-family home at 302 Leeward Way

A 1,445-square-foot single-family residence at 302 Leeward Way in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $860,000, $595 per square foot. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

2. $740,000, single-family home at 34 Conservation Court

A 5,241-square-foot single-family residence at 34 Conservation Court in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $740,000, $141 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

3. $491,000, single-family home at 3047 East 11th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3047 East 11th Road in Utica. The price was $491,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

4. $480,000, single-family home at 4324 East 2859th Road

The single-family residence at 4324 East 2859th Road in Sheridan has new owners. The price was $480,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,689 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $350,000, single-family home at 501 Erma Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 501 Erma Drive in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,794 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $306,000, single-family home at 325 West Grant Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 325 West Grant Street in Sheridan. The price was $306,000. The house was built in 1880 and the living area totals 1,862 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

7. $264,000, single-family home at 806 Bratton Avenue

The single-family residence at 806 Bratton Avenue in Marseilles has new owners. The price was $264,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,390 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

8. $256,000, single-family home at 326 Congress Street

A 2,830-square-foot single-family residence at 326 Congress Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $256,000, $90 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

9. $237,500, single-family home at 909 Congress Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 909 Congress Street in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $237,500. The home was built in 1931 and has a living area of 1,175 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

10. $209,000, single-family home at 760 Guthrie Street

A 1,134-square-foot single-family residence at 760 Guthrie Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $209,000, $184 per square foot. The house was built in 1925. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.