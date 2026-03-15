How much were the 5 most expensive home sales in Lee County / Whiteside, reported in the week of March 2?

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $229,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside during the past week.

The county saw a total of five residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $145,800. The average price per square foot was $106.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $229,000, single-family home at 805 5th Avenue

A 1,348-square-foot single-family residence at 805 5th Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $229,000, $170 per square foot. The house was built in 1962. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

2. $168,000, single-family home at 206 South Poplar Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 206 South Poplar Street in Sublette. The price was $168,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,832 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $92. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $165,000, single-family home at 1312 South Peoria Avenue

A 1,610-square-foot single-family residence at 1312 South Peoria Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $165,000, $102 per square foot. The home was built in 1896. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $100,000, single-family home at 1216 South Ottawa Avenue

The single-family residence at 1216 South Ottawa Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $100,000. The home was built in 1927 and has a living area of 1,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $100. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $67,000, single-family home at 912 Chicago Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 912 Chicago Avenue in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $67,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 968 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $69. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.