Sale closed in St. Charles: $455,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house has changed hands.

The house at 447 Lakeshore Court in St. Charles was sold on Feb. 26. The purchase price was $455,000.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· In December 2025, a single-family home at 285 Charlestowne Lake Drive in St. Charles sold for $487,500.

· A 1,761-square-foot single-family residence at 3733 King George Lane in St. Charles, sold in September 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3749 King George Lane in St. Charles, in June 2025, a 1,815-square-foot single-family home was sold for $419,500, a price per square foot of $231. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.