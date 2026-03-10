Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $400,000 for a three-bedroom house

A 2,262-square-foot single-family house, built in 1973, has changed hands.

The home at 704 Saint Andrews Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 23 for $400,000, or $177 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· In December 2025, a 1,321-square-foot single-family home at 650 Cress Creek Lane sold for $235,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 638 Tamarisk Lane, in June 2025, a 2,520-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $169.

· A 1,944-square-foot single-family residence at 618 Cress Creek Lane, sold in July 2025, for $349,000, a price per square foot of $180.