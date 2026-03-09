Sale closed in Addison: $410,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 231 North Flora Parkway in Addison was sold on Feb. 18, for $410,000, or $336 per square foot.

The home, built in 1968, has an interior space of 1,219 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Addison have also recently been sold:

· At 235 North Haddon Place, in June 2025, a 3,128-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $144.

· A 1,350-square-foot single-family residence at 194 North Flora Parkway, sold in March 2025, for $403,000, a price per square foot of $299.

· In January, a 1,370-square-foot single-family residence at 180 North Prairie Drive sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $328. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.