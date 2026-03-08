Lake In The Hills: Single-family home sells for $373,000

A single-family home located at 4535 Heron Drive in Lake In The Hills changed ownership on Feb. 23.

The 1,830-square-foot home, built in 1998, was sold for $373,000, or $204 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 7,349 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lake In The Hills have also recently been purchased:

· At 4355 Barharbor Drive, in September 2025, a 2,430-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $456,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· In October 2025, a 2,298-square-foot single-family house at 4525 Barharbor Drive sold for $420,500, a price per square foot of $183.

· A 1,441-square-foot single-family home at 4643 Rolling Hills Drive, sold in August 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $271.