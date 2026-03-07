DuPage / Cook County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Feb. 23

A single-family home in Palatine that sold for $397,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $419,427, or $222 per square foot. A total of 834 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,694 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $397,000, single-family home at 1800 North Iris Drive

A 1,173-square-foot single-family house at 1800 North Iris Drive in Palatine has been sold. The total purchase price was $397,000, $338 per square foot. The home was built in 1969. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

2. $399,000, townhouse at 14419 South Blue Spruce Court

A 2,132-square-foot townhouse at 14419 South Blue Spruce Court in Orland Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $400,000, condominium at 3550 West Montrose Avenue, Unit 107

The sale of the condominium at 3550 West Montrose Avenue, Unit 107 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

4. $400,000, condominium at 2337 West Wolfram Street, Apt. 415

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 2337 West Wolfram Street, Apt. 415 in Chicago. The price was $400,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 314 Anthony Road

The single-family home at 314 Anthony Road in Buffalo Grove has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,362 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $294. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 931 Destiny Drive

A 1,711-square-foot single-family residence at 931 Destiny Drive in Matteson has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $234 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $400,000, single-family home at 4515 Washington Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 4515 Washington Street in Downers Grove. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 1,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $385. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $400,000, single-family home at 367 Catalpa Avenue

The single-family residence at 367 Catalpa Avenue in Wood Dale has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 2013 and has a living area of 1,383 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 243 North Richards Drive

A 1,424-square-foot single-family home at 243 North Richards Drive in Palatine has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $281 per square foot. The house was built in 1959. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $400,000, condominium at 2300 West Wabansia Avenue, Apt. 100

The sale of the condominium at 2300 West Wabansia Avenue, Apt. 100 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1917 and has a living area of 750 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $533. The condo has one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.