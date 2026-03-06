What $400,000 can buy you in Will County in the week of Feb. 23

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $254 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1983 and situated at 2301 Providence Court, Naperville, was sold in February. The house spans 1,572 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 10,890-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $390,000

At $390,000 ($253 per square foot), the single-family house located at 15314 South Joliet Road, Plainfield, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1900, provides 1,542 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 13,504-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

3. $387,000

Situated at 10 Zurich Court, Crete, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $387,000, translating to $158 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1991, offers a living area of 2,443 square feet and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $384,900

For a price tag of $384,900 ($242 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1999 and located at 26103 South Ruby Street, Monee, changed hands in February. The home spans 1,589 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 10,019-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

5. $380,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 13804 South Ironwood Drive, Plainfield, the house spans 2,384 square feet and was sold for $380,000, or $159 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 6,098-square-foot, and it was built in 2000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.