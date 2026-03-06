Homes at or under $350,000 in Grundy County, Feb. 23-March 1

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Grundy County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $350,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $350,000

Situated at 8150 Brisbin Road, Morris, this single-family residence, was sold in January for a price of $350,000, translating to $231 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1962, offers a living area of 1,513 square feet and sits on a 0.7-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 30.

2. $335,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 1518 Jodi Court, Morris, the house spans 2,302 square feet and was sold for $335,000, or $146 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 14,810-square-foot, and it was built in 1991. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $329,000

Priced at $329,000 (equivalent to $104 per square foot), this rural residence situated at 320 West Illinois Avenue, Unit 328, Morris, was sold in February. The home spans 3,172 square feet of living area. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $320,000

In February, a single-family residence located at 921 Casey Drive, Minooka, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,512 square feet, was built in 2015 and was sold for $320,000, which calculates to $212 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 6,098 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

5. $315,000

At $315,000 ($165 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 2402 Chestnut Lane, Morris, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1986, provides 1,907 square feet of living space, and sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.