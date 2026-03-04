Three-bedroom house in Elgin goes for $370,000

A single-family residence located at 359 Copper Springs Lane in Elgin has a new owner since Feb. 20.

The 2,154-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $370,000, or $172 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elgin have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,413-square-foot single-family house at 349 Copper Springs Lane, sold in June 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 3116 Kyra Lane, in August 2025, a 2,300-square-foot single-family home was sold for $381,500, a price per square foot of $166. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,350-square-foot single-family house at 3118 Kyra Lane sold for $417,500, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.