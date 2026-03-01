How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kendall County, reported in the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $480,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 13 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $350,385, or $203 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $480,000, four-bedroom house at 26827 Ashgate Crossing

The sale of the single-family home at 26827 Ashgate Crossing in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $480,000. The home was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,549 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 5.

2. $444,000, single-family home at 1545 Coral Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1545 Coral Drive in Yorkville. The price was $444,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 2,508 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $435,000, three-bedroom home at 665 Braemore Lane

The single-family house at 665 Braemore Lane in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $435,000. The house was built in 2022 and has a living area of 2,282 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $405,000, single-family home at 156 River Mist Drive

A 2,034-square-foot single-family home at 156 River Mist Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $405,000, $199 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

5. $382,000, three-bedroom house at 8008 Limestone Court

A 1,808-square-foot single-family residence at 8008 Limestone Court in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $382,000, $211 per square foot. The house was built in 2010. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $359,000, single-family home at 141 River Mist Drive

The single-family house at 141 River Mist Drive in Oswego has new owners. The price was $359,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,427 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $320,000, single-family home at 4022 Shoeger Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 4022 Shoeger Court in Yorkville. The price was $320,000. The house was built in 2010 and the living area totals 1,337 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $320,000, two-bedroom home at 602 Clearwater Court

A 1,682-square-foot single-family residence at 602 Clearwater Court in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $320,000, $190 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

9. $307,000, single-family home at 131 East Jackson Street

A 1,176-square-foot single-family house at 131 East Jackson Street in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $307,000, $261 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $299,000, three-bedroom house at 510 West Dolph Street

The sale of the single-family home at 510 West Dolph Street in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $299,000. The home was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,174 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $255. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.