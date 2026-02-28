What were the best deals for residential properties in Kendall County the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in Plano that sold for $231,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $350,385, or $199 per square foot. A total of 13 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,774 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $231,000, single-family home at 4108 Klatt Street

The sale of the single-family home at 4108 Klatt Street in Plano has been finalized. The price was $231,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $131. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $280,000, condominium at 1906 Indian Hill Lane

A 1,546-square-foot condominium at 1906 Indian Hill Lane in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000, $181 per square foot. The condo was built in 2003. The condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $293,000, two-bedroom house at 2267 Margaret Drive

A 1,768-square-foot single-family residence at 2267 Margaret Drive in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $293,000, $166 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $299,000, three-bedroom house at 510 West Dolph Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 510 West Dolph Street in Yorkville. The price was $299,000. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 1,174 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $255. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

5. $307,000, single-family home at 131 East Jackson Street

The single-family house at 131 East Jackson Street in Oswego has new owners. The price was $307,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,176 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $261. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $320,000, three-bedroom house at 4022 Shoeger Court

A 1,337-square-foot single-family residence at 4022 Shoeger Court in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $320,000, $239 per square foot. The house was built in 2010. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $320,000, single-family home at 602 Clearwater Court

The sale of the single-family home at 602 Clearwater Court in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $320,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,682 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.