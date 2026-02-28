South Elgin: Property sells for $528,000

A 2,901-square-foot property, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The property at 280 Denton Lane in South Elgin was sold on Feb. 17 for $528,000, or $182 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in South Elgin have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 335 Denton Lane, in December 2024, a 3,629-square-foot property was sold for $589,000, a price per square foot of $162. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 4,428-square-foot property at 335 Forest Trail sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,347-square-foot property at 319 Robin Glen Lane, sold in January 2025, for $322,500, a price per square foot of $239. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.