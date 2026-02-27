What $150,000 or less gets you in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of Feb. 16

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Lee County / Whiteside, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $143,000

For a price tag of $143,000 ($104 per square foot), the property, built in 1861 and located at 822 Green Wing Road, Amboy, changed hands in January. The house spans 1,376 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 123-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $140,000

Priced at $140,000 (equivalent to $122 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1959 and situated at 219 West Provost Street, Amboy, was sold in January. The home spans 1,144 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 14,784-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

3. $120,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 136 West Chestnut Street, Compton, the home spans 1,344 square feet and was sold for $120,000, or $89 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 7,000-square-foot, and it was built in 1911. The transaction was completed on Jan. 14.

4. $112,500

In January, a single-family house located at 1801 Avenue, Sterling, changed ownership. The property was sold for $112,500. The lot size encompasses 0.4 acres. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $75,000

At $75,000, the single-family home located at 1804 Avenue K, Sterling, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. The property sits on an 8,298-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.