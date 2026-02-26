Sale closed in Elgin: $482,500 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 3646 Thornhill Drive in Elgin has a new owner since Feb. 13.

The 2,436-square-foot home, built in 2013, was sold for $482,500, or $198 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elgin that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family residence at 3664 Shaughnessy Drive, sold in July 2025, for $550,000.

· At 3667 Thornhill Drive, in October 2025, a single-family house was sold for $540,000.

· In June 2025, a single-family home at 3635 Congressional Parkway sold for $540,000.