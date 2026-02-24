Sycamore: Single-family home goes for $659,000

A 2,580-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 1825 Jc Kellog Street in Sycamore was sold on Jan. 28 for $659,000, or $255 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 475 Merry Oaks Drive, in May 2025, a 3,020-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $950,500, a price per square foot of $315. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,080-square-foot single-family residence at 2203 Wickford Lane sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· A 2,526-square-foot single-family residence at 724 Reynolds Road, sold in September 2025, for $860,000, a price per square foot of $340. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.