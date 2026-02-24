Single-family home sells for $435,000 in Sycamore

A single-family residence located at 495 John Marshall Lane in Sycamore has a new owner since Feb. 4.

The 1,870-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $435,000, or $233 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 13,939 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been sold nearby:

· In November 2025, a 1,634-square-foot single-family residence at 401 John Marshall Lane sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $300. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 434 John Marshall Lane, in May 2025, a 1,238-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,967-square-foot single-family residence at 1776 C L Hudson Street, sold in June 2025, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.