What are the 9 most expensive homes that sold in McHenry County, reported in the week of Feb. 9?

A single-family home in Lakewood that sold for $1.15 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County over the past week.

In total, 58 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $345,259. The average price per square foot was $199.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.15 million, single-family home at 463 Hampshire Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 463 Hampshire Lane in the village of Lakewood has been finalized. The price was $1,150,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 4,556 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $565,000, four-bedroom home at 480 Brookside Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 480 Brookside Avenue in Algonquin. The price was $565,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,480 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $528,500, single-family home at 10229 Central Park Boulevard

The single-family home at 10229 Central Park Boulevard in Huntley has new owners. The price was $528,500. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 2,660 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

4. $525,000, single-family home at 4020 Bunker Hill Drive

A 2,459-square-foot single-family residence at 4020 Bunker Hill Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $525,000, $214 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $520,000, three-bedroom house at 1069 Ardmoor Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1069 Ardmoor Drive in Crystal Lake. The price was $520,000. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 2,460 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $211. The house features three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.

6. $485,000, three-bedroom home at 5116 Bonnie Brae Road

A 2,292-square-foot single-family house at 5116 Bonnie Brae Road in Richmond has been sold. The total purchase price was $485,000, $212 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The house features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $480,000, single-family home at 305 Buckingham Drive

A 3,190-square-foot single-family home at 305 Buckingham Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $480,000, $150 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $475,000, single-family home at 2448 Fen View Circle

The single-family residence at 2448 Fen View Circle in Island Lake has new owners. The price was $475,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,724 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $470,000, three-bedroom house at 775 White Pine Circle

The sale of the single-family house at 775 White Pine Circle in Lake In The Hills has been finalized. The price was $470,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,715 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $274. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.