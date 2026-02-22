Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported Feb. 9-15

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.
In the past week, a total of 152 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $370,039. The average price per square foot was $203.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.4 million, single-family home at 2339 Fawn Lake Circle
A 4,778-square-foot single-family home at 2339 Fawn Lake Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,400,000, $293 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.
2. $1.18 million, four-bedroom home at 22957 Devonshire Lane
The sale of the single-family house at 22957 Devonshire Lane in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $1,175,000. The house living area totals 3,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $336. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.
3. $995,000, four-bedroom home at 3907 Nannyberry Street
The single-family residence at 3907 Nannyberry Street in Naperville has new owners. The price was $995,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 4,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.
4. $857,500, single-family home at 1116 Hollingswood Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1116 Hollingswood Avenue in Naperville. The price was $857,500. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,964 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.
5. $857,500, single-family home at 4007 Heron Court
A 3,271-square-foot single-family residence at 4007 Heron Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $857,500, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.
6. $849,000, single-family home at 709 Tanglewood Lane
A 1,824-square-foot single-family house at 709 Tanglewood Lane in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $849,000, $465 per square foot. The home was built in 1975. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.
7. $820,000, four-bedroom house at 2543 Dewes Lane
The single-family residence at 2543 Dewes Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,101 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 27.
8. $800,000, single-family home at 2248 Aster Court
A 3,328-square-foot single-family house at 2248 Aster Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $240 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.
9. $740,000, four-bedroom home at 2575 River Woods Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2575 River Woods Drive in Naperville. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 3,246 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.
10. $695,000, single-family home at 707 Crestview Drive
The sale of the single-family house at 707 Crestview Drive in Bolingbrook has been finalized. The price was $695,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,930 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $237. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.