Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported Feb. 9-15

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 152 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $370,039. The average price per square foot was $203.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.4 million, single-family home at 2339 Fawn Lake Circle

A 4,778-square-foot single-family home at 2339 Fawn Lake Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,400,000, $293 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $1.18 million, four-bedroom home at 22957 Devonshire Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 22957 Devonshire Lane in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $1,175,000. The house living area totals 3,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $336. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

3. $995,000, four-bedroom home at 3907 Nannyberry Street

The single-family residence at 3907 Nannyberry Street in Naperville has new owners. The price was $995,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 4,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $857,500, single-family home at 1116 Hollingswood Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1116 Hollingswood Avenue in Naperville. The price was $857,500. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,964 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $857,500, single-family home at 4007 Heron Court

A 3,271-square-foot single-family residence at 4007 Heron Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $857,500, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $849,000, single-family home at 709 Tanglewood Lane

A 1,824-square-foot single-family house at 709 Tanglewood Lane in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $849,000, $465 per square foot. The home was built in 1975. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $820,000, four-bedroom house at 2543 Dewes Lane

The single-family residence at 2543 Dewes Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,101 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $800,000, single-family home at 2248 Aster Court

A 3,328-square-foot single-family house at 2248 Aster Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $240 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $740,000, four-bedroom home at 2575 River Woods Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2575 River Woods Drive in Naperville. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 3,246 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $695,000, single-family home at 707 Crestview Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 707 Crestview Drive in Bolingbrook has been finalized. The price was $695,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,930 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $237. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.