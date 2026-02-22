How much were the 9 most expensive home sales in La Salle County, reported Feb. 9-15?

A residential home in Grand Ridge that sold for $370,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County over the past week.

In total, 20 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $233,875, or $164 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $370,000, single-family home at 500 South Bloomington Road

A 1,357-square-foot single-family residence at 500 South Bloomington Road in Grand Ridge has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $273 per square foot. The house was built in 1936. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $297,500, single-family home at 1233 Lakewood Drive

A 1,144-square-foot single-family residence at 1233 Lakewood Drive in Somonauk has been sold. The total purchase price was $297,500, $260 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $283,000, single-family home at 704 Carolyn Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 704 Carolyn Street in Mendota has been finalized. The price was $283,000. The home was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,728 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

4. $272,000, single-family home at 102 Maple Street

The single-family residence at 102 Maple Street in Cedar Point has new owners. The price was $272,000. The house was built in 1915 and has a living area of 2,064 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $132. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $260,000, single-family home at 1403 Timothee Lane

The single-family residence at 1403 Timothee Lane in Mendota has new owners. The price was $260,000. The home was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,576 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

6. $250,000, single-family home at 1104 Madison Boulevard

A 1,296-square-foot single-family residence at 1104 Madison Boulevard in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $193 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

7. $215,000, single-family home at 2301 Market Street

A 1,340-square-foot single-family residence at 2301 Market Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $215,000, $160 per square foot. The house was built in 1904. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $185,000, single-family home at 1409 Little Main Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1409 Little Main Street in Streator has been finalized. The price was $185,000. The home was built in 1958 and has a living area of 832 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $222. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $185,000, single-family home at 116 Lasalle Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 116 Lasalle Street in Streator. The price was $185,000. The house was built in 1889 and the living area totals 2,122 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $87. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.