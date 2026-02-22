Shaw Local

How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Grundy County in the week of Feb. 9?

A single-family home in Minooka that sold for $840,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 25 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $349,080. The average price per square foot was $182.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $840,000, single-family home at 215 Slalom Court

The single-family residence at 215 Slalom Court in Minooka has new owners. The price was $840,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 10,560 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $80. The house features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

2. $685,000, single-family home at 202 Barefoot Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 202 Barefoot Court in Minooka. The price was $685,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,507 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $273. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.

3. $634,000, single-family home at 2400 Island Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 2400 Island Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $634,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,440 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $440. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

4. $420,000, single-family home at 750 Michael Drive

A 3,361-square-foot single-family residence at 750 Michael Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000, $125 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.

5. $410,000, single-family home at 5650 Barrington Road

A 2,544-square-foot single-family residence at 5650 Barrington Road in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $410,000, $161 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

6. $375,000, single-family home at 7140 East Huston Road

A 2,604-square-foot single-family residence at 7140 East Huston Road in Braceville has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $144 per square foot. The house was built in 1972. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

7. $372,500, single-family home at 120 East Elm Street

The single-family residence at 120 East Elm Street in Coal City has new owners. The price was $372,500. The home was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,695 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $220. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

8. $370,000, single-family home at 27456 West Fawn Lake Court

A 2,460-square-foot single-family residence at 27456 West Fawn Lake Court in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $150 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

9. $358,000, residential home at 1009 Dupont Avenue, Unit 1011

The sale of the residential property at 1009 Dupont Avenue, Unit 1011 in Morris has been finalized. The price was $358,000. The home was built in 1977 and has a living area of 840 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $426. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

10. $357,500, single-family home at 324 Wabena Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 324 Wabena Court in Minooka. The price was $357,500. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,464 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $145. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

