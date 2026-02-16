Sale closed in Elgin: $370,000 for a single-family home

A 1,639-square-foot single-family home, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The house at 2300 Vineyard Court in Elgin was sold on Feb. 4 for $370,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 10,660-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elgin that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,636-square-foot single-family residence at 1032 Willow Bay, sold in January 2025, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2020 Medinah Circle, in September 2025, a 2,288-square-foot single-family house was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,835-square-foot single-family residence at 2311 Nantucket Lane sold for $358,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.