North Aurora: Four-bedroom house goes for $410,000

A 1,644-square-foot single-family home, built in 1993, has changed hands.

The home at 616 Pinehurst Drive in North Aurora was sold on Feb. 4 for $410,000, or $249 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in North Aurora have also recently been sold:

· At 706 Pinehurst Drive, in January 2025, a 2,190-square-foot single-family house was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $153.

· In October 2025, a 2,906-square-foot single-family residence at 660 Dewig Court sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $170.

· A 2,172-square-foot single-family home at 118 Matthias Court, sold in July 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $182.