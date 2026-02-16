Frankfort: Three-bedroom house sells for $925,000

The single-family house located at 712 Stonebridge Road in Frankfort was sold on Feb. 2, for $925,000, or $380 per square foot.

The home, built in 1989, has an interior space of 2,436 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Frankfort have recently been sold nearby:

· In April 2025, a 2,630-square-foot single-family residence at 845 Butternut Court sold for $613,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 716 Tanglewood Lane, in June 2025, a 2,033-square-foot single-family home was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,570-square-foot single-family home at 832 Ironwood Drive, sold in August 2025, for $800,000, a price per square foot of $311.