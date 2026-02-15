What were the 6 most expensive homes sold in DeKalb County in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $347,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County in the past week.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $293,583, or $254 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $347,500, single-family home at 1618 Pebblewood Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1618 Pebblewood Drive in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $347,500. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,064 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $327. The home features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

2. $335,000, single-family home at 121 West Ellen Avenue

A 946-square-foot single-family residence at 121 West Ellen Avenue in Cortland has been sold. The total purchase price was $335,000, $354 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

3. $300,000, single-family home at 1340 North Main Street

The single-family residence at 1340 North Main Street in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

4. $294,000, single-family home at 113 East Ottawa Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 113 East Ottawa Street in Sycamore. The price was $294,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,260 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The home features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

5. $260,000, condominium at 557 Stonegate Drive

A 922-square-foot condominium at 557 Stonegate Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $260,000, $282 per square foot. The condo was built in 2006. The condo features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

6. $225,000, single-family home at 23078 Larson Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 23078 Larson Road in Sycamore. The price was $225,000. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 1,436 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $157. The house features one bedroom and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Jan. 14.