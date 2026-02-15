How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Grundy County in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Braceville that sold for $385,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County in the past week.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $343,833. The average price per square foot was $198.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $385,000, single-family home at 3945 South Broadway

The single-family residence at 3945 South Broadway in Braceville has new owners. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,596 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $241. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $384,000, single-family home at 26832 West Hemlock Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 26832 West Hemlock Road in Channahon. The price was $384,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,368 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $375,000, single-family home at 25226 South Mallard Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 25226 South Mallard Drive in Channahon has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,760 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $136. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $345,000, single-family home at 26518 West Deer Path

A 1,428-square-foot single-family residence at 26518 West Deer Path in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $345,000, $242 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

5. $303,000, single-family home at 104 South Osceola Street

A 1,104-square-foot single-family residence at 104 South Osceola Street in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $303,000, $274 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $271,000, single-family home at 495 Trotter Drive

The single-family residence at 495 Trotter Drive in Coal City has new owners. The price was $271,000. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,027 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.