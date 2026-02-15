How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Will County, reported in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Homer Glen that sold for $810,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.
In the past week, a total of 55 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $361,636. The average price per square foot was $200.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $810,000, single-family home at 15165 South Ginger Lane
The sale of the single-family house at 15165 South Ginger Lane in Homer Glen has been finalized. The price was $810,000. The home living area totals 2,872 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $282. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.
2. $762,000, single-family home at 2711 Wait Road
The single-family home at 2711 Wait Road in Naperville has new owners. The price was $762,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.
3. $750,000, single-family home at 3611 Grassmere Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3611 Grassmere Road in Naperville. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 3,028 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $248. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.
4. $725,000, single-family home at 2636 Salix Circle
A 3,077-square-foot single-family home at 2636 Salix Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000, $236 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.
5. $600,000, five-bedroom home at 27047 South Pebble Beach Court
A 3,918-square-foot single-family house at 27047 South Pebble Beach Court in Crete has been sold. The total purchase price was $600,000, $153 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.
6. $545,000, single-family home at 1692 Trails End Lane
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1692 Trails End Lane in Bolingbrook. The price was $545,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,150 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.
7. $525,000, single-family home at 26002 South Cambridge Drive
The single-family home at 26002 South Cambridge Drive in Crete has new owners. The price was $525,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,032 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.
8. $510,000, three-bedroom house at 22064 Pembrook Drive
A 2,260-square-foot single-family residence at 22064 Pembrook Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $510,000, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.
9. $470,000, three-bedroom house at 481 Pleasant Hill Road
A 2,344-square-foot single-family house at 481 Pleasant Hill Road in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $470,000, $201 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.
10. $465,000, single-family home at 25125 West Rockwell Lane
The sale of the single-family home at 25125 West Rockwell Lane in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $465,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,060 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.