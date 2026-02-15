How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Will County, reported in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Homer Glen that sold for $810,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 55 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $361,636. The average price per square foot was $200.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $810,000, single-family home at 15165 South Ginger Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 15165 South Ginger Lane in Homer Glen has been finalized. The price was $810,000. The home living area totals 2,872 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $282. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $762,000, single-family home at 2711 Wait Road

The single-family home at 2711 Wait Road in Naperville has new owners. The price was $762,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $750,000, single-family home at 3611 Grassmere Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3611 Grassmere Road in Naperville. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 3,028 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $248. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $725,000, single-family home at 2636 Salix Circle

A 3,077-square-foot single-family home at 2636 Salix Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000, $236 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $600,000, five-bedroom home at 27047 South Pebble Beach Court

A 3,918-square-foot single-family house at 27047 South Pebble Beach Court in Crete has been sold. The total purchase price was $600,000, $153 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $545,000, single-family home at 1692 Trails End Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1692 Trails End Lane in Bolingbrook. The price was $545,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,150 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

7. $525,000, single-family home at 26002 South Cambridge Drive

The single-family home at 26002 South Cambridge Drive in Crete has new owners. The price was $525,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,032 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $510,000, three-bedroom house at 22064 Pembrook Drive

A 2,260-square-foot single-family residence at 22064 Pembrook Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $510,000, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $470,000, three-bedroom house at 481 Pleasant Hill Road

A 2,344-square-foot single-family house at 481 Pleasant Hill Road in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $470,000, $201 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $465,000, single-family home at 25125 West Rockwell Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 25125 West Rockwell Lane in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $465,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,060 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.