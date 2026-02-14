What $500,000 can buy you in Grundy County, Feb. 2-8

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Grundy County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $500,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $385,000

Situated at 3945 South Broadway, Braceville, this single-family residence, was sold in January for a price of $385,000, translating to $241 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2004, offers a living area of 1,596 square feet and sits on a 5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $384,000

In January, a single-family residence located at 26832 West Hemlock Road, Channahon, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,368 square feet, was built in 2005 and was sold for $384,000, which calculates to $162 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 9,583 square feet. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $375,000

At $375,000 ($136 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 25226 South Mallard Drive, Channahon, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2005, provides 2,760 square feet of living space, and sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $345,000

Priced at $345,000 (equivalent to $242 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1998 and situated at 26518 West Deer Path, Channahon, was sold in January. The home spans 1,428 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 9,583-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

5. $303,000

For a price tag of $303,000 ($274 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1973 and located at 104 South Osceola Street, Minooka, changed hands in January. The house spans 1,104 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 13,068-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.