McHenry County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Feb. 2

A single-family home in Woodstock that sold for $400,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $383,732, or $155 per square foot. A total of 34 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,915 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $400,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, two-bedroom house at 19420 Frank Court

The single-family house at 19420 Frank Court in Woodstock has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,343 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $171. The home features two bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $415,000, single-family home at 920 Plymouth Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 920 Plymouth Court in Algonquin. The price was $415,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 2,042 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $460,000, four-bedroom house at 50 Erin Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 50 Erin Drive in Cary has been finalized. The price was $460,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,447 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

4. $480,000, single-family home at 6515 Chickaloon Drive

A 2,240-square-foot single-family home at 6515 Chickaloon Drive in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $480,000, $214 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $497,000, single-family home at 9580 Farley Drive

A 2,965-square-foot single-family residence at 9580 Farley Drive in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $497,000, $168 per square foot. The home was built in 2012. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $510,000, single-family home at 1823 Somerfield Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 1823 Somerfield Lane in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $510,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,552 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

7. $638,000, three-bedroom home at 5803 Amherst Court

A 2,674-square-foot single-family home at 5803 Amherst Court in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $638,000, $239 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $645,000, single-family home at 11420 Fitzgerald Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 11420 Fitzgerald Lane in Huntley. The price was $645,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 4,289 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

9. $650,000, single-family home at 16306 Collins Road

The single-family residence at 16306 Collins Road in Woodstock has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 2,254 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $288. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

10. $660,000, rural residence at 14718 Marengo Road

A 1,822-square-foot rural residence at 14718 Marengo Road in Union has been sold. The total purchase price was $660,000, $362 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.