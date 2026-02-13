Sale closed in Oswego: $400,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 22 Sherwick Road in Oswego has a new owner since Jan. 30.

The 1,480-square-foot home, built in 1978, was sold for $400,000, or $270 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,076-square-foot single-family home at 213 Northampton Drive, sold in February 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,216-square-foot single-family residence at 205 Northampton Drive sold for $508,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 10 Sherwick Road, in August 2025, a 1,520-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.