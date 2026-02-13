Oswego: Single-family home sells for $400,000

The single-family residence located at 177 Franklin Street in Oswego was sold on Jan. 29, for $400,000, or $321 per square foot.

The house, built in 1967, has an interior space of 1,247 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,064-square-foot single-family house at 104 Park Street, sold in December 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $320. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 96 East Jackson Street, in August 2025, a single-family home was sold for $355,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In December 2025, a 1,176-square-foot single-family residence at 4450 State Route 71 sold for $273,500, a price per square foot of $233. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.