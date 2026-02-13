Four-bedroom home sells for $415,000 in South Elgin

The single-family home located at 25 Kingsport Court in South Elgin was sold on Feb. 4, for $415,000, or $182 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,277 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage.

Other homes in South Elgin have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 1469 Birch Lane, in May 2025, a 1,725-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $246. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,960-square-foot single-family house at 459 Hobart Drive, sold in May 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,970-square-foot single-family residence at 1459 South Blackhawk Circle sold for $387,500, a price per square foot of $197. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.