Single-family home sells in North Aurora for $499,000

The single-family house located at 509 Wingfoot Drive in North Aurora was sold on Jan. 29, for $499,000, or $205 per square foot.

The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,440 square feet. This is a two-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in North Aurora that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,616-square-foot single-family home at 1306 Clark Street, sold in September 2025, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· At 703 Augusta Drive, in June 2025, a 2,176-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· In December 2025, a 2,838-square-foot single-family house at 704 Greenbrier Court sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $196.