What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Will County in the week of Jan. 26?

A single-family home in Frankfort that sold for $850,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.
The county saw a total of 111 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $332,126. The average price per square foot was $190.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $850,000, single-family home at 9417 West Steger Road
The single-family residence at 9417 West Steger Road in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $850,000. The home living area totals 2,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.
2. $805,000, four-bedroom home at 8964 Port Washington Drive
A 4,306-square-foot single-family house at 8964 Port Washington Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $805,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 12.
3. $795,000, single-family home at 1018 South Butternut Circle
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1018 South Butternut Circle in Frankfort. The price was $795,000. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 6,498 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.
4. $725,000, single-family home at 17712 East Colonial Court
A 8,304-square-foot single-family house at 17712 East Colonial Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000, $87 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.
5. $708,000, single-family home at 9717 West Kuse Road
The sale of the single-family residence at 9717 West Kuse Road in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $708,000. The home living area totals 3,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $221. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.
6. $693,500, single-family home at 3508 Tussell Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3508 Tussell Street in Naperville. The price was $693,500. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 2,485 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The deal was finalized on Jan. 15.
7. $685,000, single-family home at 12657 Lake View Drive
A 3,084-square-foot single-family house at 12657 Lake View Drive in Orland Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $685,000, $222 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.
8. $580,000, three-bedroom house at 24563 River Crossing Drive
A 2,568-square-foot single-family residence at 24563 River Crossing Drive in Shorewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 2008. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.
9. $559,000, duplex at 13204 South Lake Mary Drive
The sale of the two-unit property at 13204 South Lake Mary Drive in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $559,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,043 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $274. The deal was finalized on Jan. 12.
10. $550,000, single-family home at 1003 Western Avenue
The single-family home at 1003 Western Avenue in Joliet has new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 3,364 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $163. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.