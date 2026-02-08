What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Will County in the week of Jan. 26?

A single-family home in Frankfort that sold for $850,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 111 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $332,126. The average price per square foot was $190.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $850,000, single-family home at 9417 West Steger Road

The single-family residence at 9417 West Steger Road in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $850,000. The home living area totals 2,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $805,000, four-bedroom home at 8964 Port Washington Drive

A 4,306-square-foot single-family house at 8964 Port Washington Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $805,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $795,000, single-family home at 1018 South Butternut Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1018 South Butternut Circle in Frankfort. The price was $795,000. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 6,498 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

4. $725,000, single-family home at 17712 East Colonial Court

A 8,304-square-foot single-family house at 17712 East Colonial Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000, $87 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.

5. $708,000, single-family home at 9717 West Kuse Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 9717 West Kuse Road in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $708,000. The home living area totals 3,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $221. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $693,500, single-family home at 3508 Tussell Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3508 Tussell Street in Naperville. The price was $693,500. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 2,485 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The deal was finalized on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $685,000, single-family home at 12657 Lake View Drive

A 3,084-square-foot single-family house at 12657 Lake View Drive in Orland Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $685,000, $222 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.

8. $580,000, three-bedroom house at 24563 River Crossing Drive

A 2,568-square-foot single-family residence at 24563 River Crossing Drive in Shorewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 2008. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.

9. $559,000, duplex at 13204 South Lake Mary Drive

The sale of the two-unit property at 13204 South Lake Mary Drive in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $559,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,043 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $274. The deal was finalized on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $550,000, single-family home at 1003 Western Avenue

The single-family home at 1003 Western Avenue in Joliet has new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 3,364 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $163. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.