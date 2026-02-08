Top 10 most expensive homes sold in La Salle County, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

A single-family home in Somonauk that sold for $500,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 20 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $194,700. The average price per square foot was $139.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $500,000, single-family home at 22 Holiday Drive

The single-family residence at 22 Holiday Drive in Somonauk has new owners. The price was $500,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $385. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

2. $400,000, single-family home at 2861 North 39th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2861 North 39th Road in Sheridan has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,732 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The deal was finalized on Jan. 12.

3. $305,000, single-family home at 1037 Carter Street

A 1,314-square-foot single-family residence at 1037 Carter Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $305,000, $232 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

4. $270,000, single-family home at 143 West 1st Street

A 3,489-square-foot single-family residence at 143 West 1st Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $270,000, $77 per square foot. The home was built in 1958. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

5. $247,000, single-family home at 3649 East 2631st Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3649 East 2631st Road in Sheridan. The price was $247,000. The house was built in 1934 and the living area totals 1,521 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

6. $240,000, single-family home at 2550 North State Route 23

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2550 North State Route 23 in Ottawa. The price was $240,000. The house was built in 1923 and the living area totals 1,208 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The deal was finalized on Jan. 13.

7. $226,000, single-family home at 767 Adams Street

A 1,228-square-foot single-family residence at 767 Adams Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $226,000, $184 per square foot. The house was built in 1974. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

8. $185,000, single-family home at 1356 West Jefferson Street

The single-family residence at 1356 West Jefferson Street in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $185,000. The home was built in 1915 and has a living area of 1,384 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The transaction was completed on Jan. 14.

9. $180,000, single-family home at 2018 7th Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 2018 7th Street in Peru has been finalized. The price was $180,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,428 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $126. The deal was finalized on Jan. 12.

10. $165,000, single-family home at 906 Cornell Street

A 986-square-foot single-family residence at 906 Cornell Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $165,000, $167 per square foot. The home was built in 1952. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.