Single-family home sells in Rochelle for $128,000

The single-family residence located at 822 North 12th Street in Rochelle was sold on Jan. 12, for $128,000, or $123 per square foot.

The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,044 square feet. This is a two-story house.

Other homes in Rochelle have recently changed hands nearby:

· A single-family home at 708 North 12th Street, sold in January, for $135,500.

· In July 2025, a 1,044-square-foot single-family house at 826 North 11th Street sold for $158,500, a price per square foot of $152.

· At 836 North 11th Street, in January, a 1,080-square-foot single-family home was sold for $111,000, a price per square foot of $103.