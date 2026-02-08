How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Grundy County in the week of Jan. 26?

A rural residence in Morris that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 12 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $446,958, or $194 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.4 million, property at 4965 Cemetery Road

The property at 4965 Cemetery Road in Morris has new owners. The price was $1,400,000. The property was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,935 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $356. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

2. $990,000, rural residence at 4275 West Grand Ridge Road

The sale of the rural residence at 4275 West Grand Ridge Road in Verona has been finalized. The price was $990,000. The house living area totals 3,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $309. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

3. $485,000, single-family home at 713 Joanne Drive

A 2,918-square-foot single-family residence at 713 Joanne Drive in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $485,000, $166 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

4. $395,000, single-family home at 975 South Laura Lane

A 2,692-square-foot single-family residence at 975 South Laura Lane in Diamond has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $147 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The deal was finalized on Dec. 26, 2025.

5. $380,000, single-family home at 5765 Muskie Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5765 Muskie Trail in Morris. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 1,986 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The deal was closed on Dec. 31, 2025.

6. $335,000, single-family home at 310 East Main Street

The single-family residence at 310 East Main Street in Gardner has new owners. The price was $335,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,080 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $310. The transaction was completed on Dec. 26, 2025.

7. $300,000, single-family home at 115 Green Acres Drive

A 3,056-square-foot single-family residence at 115 Green Acres Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $98 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The deal was closed on Dec. 31, 2025.

8. $270,000, rural residence at 70 Rice Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 70 Rice Road in South Wilmington. The price was $270,000. The house living area totals 4,216 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $64. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

9. $239,500, single-family home at 1118 Burns Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1118 Burns Lane in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $239,500. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,446 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

10. $235,000, single-family home at 1209 Lakewood Drive

A 1,547-square-foot single-family residence at 1209 Lakewood Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $235,000, $152 per square foot. The house was built in 1993. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.