La Salle County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Jan. 26

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $226,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County over the last week was $194,700. The average price per square foot was $150. A total of 20 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,443 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $226,000, single-family home at 767 Adams Street

A 1,228-square-foot single-family residence at 767 Adams Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $226,000, $184 per square foot. The home was built in 1974. The deal was finalized on Jan. 8.

2. $240,000, single-family home at 2550 North State Route 23

A 1,208-square-foot single-family residence at 2550 North State Route 23 in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $240,000, $199 per square foot. The house was built in 1923. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $247,000, single-family home at 3649 East 2631st Road

The single-family residence at 3649 East 2631st Road in Sheridan has new owners. The price was $247,000. The home was built in 1934 and has a living area of 1,521 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

4. $270,000, single-family home at 143 West 1st Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 143 West 1st Street in Streator. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 1958 and the living area totals 3,489 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $77. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $305,000, single-family home at 1037 Carter Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1037 Carter Street in Marseilles has been finalized. The price was $305,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,314 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

6. $400,000, single-family home at 2861 North 39th Road

A 2,732-square-foot single-family residence at 2861 North 39th Road in Sheridan has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $146 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. The deal was finalized on Jan. 12.

7. $500,000, single-family home at 22 Holiday Drive

A 1,300-square-foot single-family residence at 22 Holiday Drive in Somonauk has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $385 per square foot. The home was built in 1968. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.