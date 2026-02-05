Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $375,000

The single-family house located at 1910 Arbor Fields Drive in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 21, for $375,000, or $132 per square foot.

The home, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,846 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,877-square-foot single-family residence at 5610 Cider Grove Court, sold in January 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,709-square-foot single-family home at 1827 Arbor Falls Drive sold for $362,800, a price per square foot of $212.

· At 5710 Arbor Gate Drive, in April 2025, a 2,309-square-foot single-family house was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.