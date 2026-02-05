Algonquin: Single-family home goes for $415,000

A single-family home located at 920 Plymouth Court in Algonquin changed ownership on Jan. 21.

The 2,042-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $415,000, or $203 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,391 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,632-square-foot single-family house at 8 Oxford Court, sold in July 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,632-square-foot single-family residence at 960 Old Oak Circle sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 14 Oxford Court, in January, a 1,632-square-foot single-family home was sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.