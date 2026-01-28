Single-family home in Crystal Lake goes for $675,000

A 3,434-square-foot single-family home, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The home at 441 Country Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 5 for $675,000, or $197 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In February 2025, a 2,289-square-foot single-family residence at 565 Parkside Court sold for $367,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 2,446-square-foot single-family house at 510 Midlane Drive, sold in February 2025, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 7204 Oakwood Lane, in May 2025, a 1,366-square-foot single-family house was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.