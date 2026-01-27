Sale closed in St. Charles: $554,000 for a three-bedroom house

The single-family house located at 921 Oak Crest Lane in St. Charles was sold on Jan. 15, for $554,000, or $219 per square foot.

The home, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,530 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 2,757 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 2035 Thornwood Circle, in May 2025, a 2,234-square-foot single-family home was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 1,936-square-foot single-family residence at 2015 Thornwood Circle sold for $368,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,881-square-foot single-family house at 2007 Thornwood Circle, sold in August 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.