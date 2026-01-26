Four-bedroom home sells in West Dundee for $570,000

The single-family residence located at 2742 Connolly Lane in West Dundee was sold on Jan. 15, for $570,000, or $171 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 3,328 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to two parking spots.

Other homes in West Dundee have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 2734 Carrington Drive, in September 2025, a 3,135-square-foot single-family home was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· In June 2025, a 3,035-square-foot single-family house at 2668 Connolly Lane sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· A 3,100-square-foot single-family house at 2857 Bristol Court, sold in January, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.