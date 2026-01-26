Four-bedroom home sells for $830,000 in South Elgin

A 3,607-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The house at 675 Oak Lane in South Elgin was sold on Jan. 14 for $830,000, or $230 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in South Elgin that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 552 Waters Edge Drive, in December 2025, a 3,394-square-foot single-family house was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,833-square-foot single-family home at 528 Terrace Lane, sold in August 2025, for $630,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 3,307-square-foot single-family residence at 591 Cole Drive sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.